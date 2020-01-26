Kim Dong Han completes his run in 'The Man in the Iron Mask' musical

Kim Dong Han has finished his run in 'The Man in the Iron Mask'!

On January 26 KST, the idol took to his official social media to share an image of him after his final performance. In the picture, he smiles widely despite his teary eyes as he poses with huge bouquets of flowers he has been gifted.

"'Iron Mask,' the musical I have been with for the past two months, has ended right down to the final performance," he wrote. "It was a deeply meaningful time where I could take another step forward. Please have a happy and healthy rest of the [new year] holiday."



Meanwhile, Kim Dong Han played both King Louis and King Louis's brother Philippe in the musical. Other idols also sharing the lead role included B1A4's Sandeul and Kim Dong Han's former JBJ groupmate Noh Tae Hyun of HOTSHOT.



