SF9 unveils tracklist and highlight medley for 'FIRST COLLECTION'

On January 5, SF9 unveiled both their tracklist and highlight medley for their upcoming comeback 'FIRST COLLECTION'.

In the teaser, SF9 members are clad in suits, looking classy as they engage in leisure activities such as tennis, chess and more. The MV continues the contrasting theme in their teaser - colored and vibrant, and contrasting black-and-white themes.

They also released their tracklist, check it out below!

The group will be making their comeback on January 7, 6PM KST.