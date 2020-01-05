Duo B.O.Y reveals concept story for 'Phase One: YOU'

On January 5, duo B.O.Y published a tweet revealing the concept story for their upcoming debut "Phase One: YOU".

The tweet's caption reads:

"What voice will you call me in?

Can you make me complete?"

The full story reads:

"There were two divine youths who walked on different equators.

One resembles the emotional strength of the moon and shines softly,

while the other harvests the energy of the sun and instilled energy in the world with their rationality.

Even after the complete birth, on a day where they feel emptiness and loneliness in the corner of their mind.

Someone's voice transcends time and space, and is ringing in their ears.

Towards an even greater completeness, they step onto this journey without further ado.

What voice will you call me in?

Can you make me complete?





Also, in a split moment, a dance for just the two of them unfolded for the first time.







When the moon meets the sun, the illusions and chaos ensues.

After the fateful meeting, their world becomes out of control and starts to change.

They who start to walk on the same equator now.

They paint the world in an even brighter light, the prelude to my search for you starts."



The duo will be making their debut on January 7, 6PM KST.

What do you think about this concept?



