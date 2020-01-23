Sechskies stand above the clouds in MV teaser for 'All For You'

Sechskies have revealed the main MV teaser for their comeback title track, "All For You"!

In the serene, retro MV teaser, the Sechskies members fist appear standing above the clouds like deities, then transition into a complex space filled with neon lights. The lights point toward important dates in Sechskies's career including their debut date, "97.4.15", as well as their reunion date "16.4.14".

The full MV for Sechskies's "All For You", as well as the group's 1st mini album of the same name, drops on January 28 at 6 PM KST!