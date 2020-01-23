9

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

116 idols cast their votes for '#1 Idol Visual', '#1 Idol Hot Body', '#1 Anticipated Artist of 2020' & more!

AKP STAFF

116 idol stars from a total of 24 different groups have cast their votes for this year's Lunar New Year special superlatives, by 'Ilgan Sport'!

Each idol was given the opportunity to cast their vote anonymously, and participants ranged from sunbae idols in their 10th year since debut, to rookie stars, and more.

Check out the results from all 6 categories for 2020, the Year of the Metal Rat, below!

1. "I Have to Admit - Top Visual Male/Female Idol"

Male

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo (28 votes)(Second year in a row, Fourth year in top 5)

BTS's V (18 votes)

Seventeen's Seungkwan (11 votes)

GOT7's Jinyoung & NCT's Jaehyun (5 votes)

Golden Child's Bomin & TXT's Soobin (3 votes)

Female 

Girls' Generation's YoonA (7 votes)(Fourth year in top 5)

TWICE's Tzuyu & Red Velvet's Irene (6 votes)

(G)I-DLE's Miyeon (5 votes)

Suzy & TWICE & ITZY's Yeji (4 votes)

2. "Blessed Body - Top Hot Body Male/Female Idol"

Male

EXO's Kai (35 votes)

MONSTA X's Shownu (19 votes)(#1 last year)

Seventeen's Woozi (11 votes)

ASTRO's Moonbin (9 votes)

BTS's Jungkook (7 votes)

Female

AOA's Seolhyun (14 votes)(Also #1 in 2017)

(G)I-DLE's Soojin (12 votes)

HyunA (8 votes)

Sunmi & Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon (5 votes)

3. "If I were to work in a project group with other idols, who do I want to work with?"

BTS (9 votes)

TWICE (7 votes)

Seventeen & Kim Chung Ha & INFINITE's Sungyeol x Golden Child's Daeyeol (5 votes)

MAMAMOO (4 votes)


4. "An Idol I want to treat a meal to this new year"

Seventeen's Hoshi (11 votes)

ITZY's Lia (10 votes)

TWICE (5 votes)

5. "An artist I wish gained more attention this year"

Seventeen (10 votes)

ITZY (7 votes)

ATEEZ (4 votes)

6. "Most anticipated artists of 2020" (Maximum of 3 different votes allowed)

ITZY (36 votes)

ATEEZ (26 votes)

Stray Kids (25 votes)

TOMORROW x TOGETHER (21 votes)

(G)I-DLE (18 votes)

BTS (16 votes)

  1. Seolhyun
  2. Cha Eun Woo
  3. BTS
  4. Kai
  5. YoonA
  6. ITZY
  7. Seventeen
  8. Hoshi
12 10,206 Share 64% Upvoted

0

memoxcool565 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

goddess yoona!!!! <3

Share

0

ProducerMinSuga693 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It’s pretty cool that idols are recognizing groups that are not popular in their country. Stray Kids and ATEEZ are both popular in the west but it’s regarded that they are not popular in Korea. It’s cool to see idols recognize them despite that.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, V
BTS V Breaks Weverse With One Single Reply
2 hours ago   0   1,513
BTS, V
BTS V Breaks Weverse With One Single Reply
2 hours ago   0   1,513

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND