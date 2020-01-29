DKB's Yuku, Junseo, & Teo go rogue in their individual debut concept films

DKB's last three members Yuku, Junseo, and Teo have released their individual "Sorry Mama" concept films, bringing fans even closer to their full debut.

In his concept film Yuku visibly grows frustrated as he's forced to waste his youth away studying. In the end, he decides to abandon his desk, setting off in search of his own passion. Junseo, on the other hand, showcases his musical side with a freestyle dance. At the end of his concept film, Junseo can be seen playing with fire directly from his palm, adding an air of mystery to DKB's debut story. Finally, Teo's teaser film shows the member expressing himself freely through art.

Brave Entertainment's very own rookie idol group DKB will be making their full debut this February 3 at 6 PM KST, with the release of their 1st mini album 'Youth'.