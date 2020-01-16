2

Kim Chung Ha & Paul Kim reveal MV teasers for collab song 'Loveship'

AKP STAFF

Kim Chung Ha and Paul Kim have revealed music video teasers for their upcoming collaboration song "Loveship".

Kim Chung Ha's version of the MV teaser below features a familiar melody and a white wall between the singers, while Paul Kim's version above has a more laid-back concept with the two on a couch. "Loveship" is a song about slowly falling for someone, but the teasers seem to reveal they might drift apart. 

Kim Chung Ha x Paul Kim's "Loveship" drops on January 21 KST. 

