Former X1 members Lee Han Gyul & Nam Do Hyun reveal details for promised fan meeting

Former X1 members Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun revealed the details for their promised fan meeting!



As previously reported, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun promised to greet One It at a fan event if a V live broadcast surpassed 100 million hearts, and they're now officially keeping their promise. On January 16, their label MBK Entertainment revealed the announcement video above, which announces the two idols' upcoming fan meeting 'Happy Day'.



Lee Han Gyul expresses, "It's thanks to the support of our fans that we're able to greet fans so quickly again," and Nam Do Hyun said, "We're working hard to prepare as it's the first time we're seeing our fans in a while."



'Happy Day' is behind held at the Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace on February 2 KST.