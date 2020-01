EXO-L's have started up a trending hashtag to support Chen in the midst of demands that he should leave the group due to his impending marriage and childbirth.

Fans are using the hashtag #종대야_여기_있을게 (Jongdae We Will Be Here For You) and #SM_김종대_지켜 (SM Protect Kim Jongdae) in order to stand behind the member's status in the group.

EXO-L's have been stating the following in support of Chen, saying:

Exo is 9. Let's always have to support them. Don't let the exo member decrease. Let's think more mature and open your mind. Please give lots of love to exo♡#종대야_여기_있을게#SM_김종대_지켜#종대랑_오래오래 @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/05GmFPiLa5 — EXO is 9 ㅅ Please Always Support 9 Members! (@WEaroneEXO_) January 16, 2020

What do you think?