Davichi's Lee Hae Ri reveals emotional MV for solo ballad 'Just Cry'

Davichi's Lee Hae Ri revealed an emotional music video for her solo ballad "Just Cry".



"Just Cry" is a strong yet delicate ballad about wanting to comfort someone who's forgotten how to cry, and the MV follows a solitary woodworker. It's the title song of her second mini album 'from h'.



Watch Lee Hae Ri's "Just Cry" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



