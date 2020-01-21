Rookie girl group EVERGLOW announces their 1st U.S. tour, 'Everlasting'

Rookie girl group EVERGLOW will be embarking on their first ever U.S. tour, 'Everlasting Tour in U.S.A'!

The EVERGLOW girls will be stopping by a total of 5 cities this coming March for their 'Everlasting' tour, starting with Dallas, followed by Atlanta, Chicago, Jersey City, and of course, Los Angeles. Meanwhile, EVERGLOW are also set to make a comeback this February 3 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'Reminiscence'.



Are you looking forward to seeing EVERGLOW on their first tour?