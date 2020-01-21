11

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rookie girl group EVERGLOW announces their 1st U.S. tour, 'Everlasting'

AKP STAFF

Rookie girl group EVERGLOW will be embarking on their first ever U.S. tour, 'Everlasting Tour in U.S.A'!

The EVERGLOW girls will be stopping by a total of 5 cities this coming March for their 'Everlasting' tour, starting with Dallas, followed by Atlanta, Chicago, Jersey City, and of course, Los Angeles. Meanwhile, EVERGLOW are also set to make a comeback this February 3 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'Reminiscence'.

Are you looking forward to seeing EVERGLOW on their first tour?

  1. EVERGLOW
2 2,799 Share 92% Upvoted

0

bartkun1,942 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
Fun fact: Everglow will end US Tour four days before 1 year anniversary!

Share

0

maragana1,385 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I live in Jersey City and so many K-Pop groups and artists perform there just bc it's so close to NYC.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

G-Dragon
G-Dragon rocks female clothing at a fashion show
8 hours ago   45   40,753
G-Dragon
G-Dragon rocks female clothing at a fashion show
8 hours ago   45   40,753

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND