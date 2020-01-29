AB6IX announce their special album release date with a bold teaser image

AB6IX have just announced their special album comeback date!

According to the bold, colorful teaser image, AB6IX's special album will be released this February 13. The group also strongly at the keyword #5NALLY alongside the teaser image, possibly indicating the album's title.

Meanwhile, media outlets previously reported that AB6IX would be releasing a special album this February, containing brand new solo songs by each of the members, ahead of the launch of their 1st world tour '6IXENSE'.

Stay tuned for more updates on AB6IX's mysterious '5NALLY'!