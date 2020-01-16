BTOB's Sungjae drops his tracks 'W.A.U' & 'Chicken'

BTOB's Sungjae has dropped his tracks "W.A.U" and "Chicken".
"W.A.U" is the title song, while "Chicken" is the accompanying track on Sungjae's '3X2=6 Part 2' release. As previously reported, the BTOB member's '3X2=6' project series will feature two song releases each month for three months. He previously released the songs "Yook" and "For Winter". He also recently revealed a mysterious teaser image with the title "4/6".
Listen to Sungjae's "W.A.U" above and "Chicken" below, and let us know what you think of the songs!
