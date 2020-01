Rookie duo B.O.Y has performed a relay dance with M2!

On January 5, Mnet's online channel M2 shared B.O.Y's relay dance for "My Angel". As the title song of the boys' 1st mini album, "My Angel" brings out the duo's sexy charm and energy. B.O.Y is the re-debuted duo consisted of former MYTEEN members Song Yoo Bin and Kim Gook Heon.

What do you think of B.O.Y's debut song and dance?