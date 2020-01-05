Netizens impressed by NU'EST JR's speech at '34th Golden Disc Awards' in light of 'sajaegi' issue

NU'EST's JR has impressed netizens with his award acceptance speech.

On January 5, the five NU'EST members stood on stage to accept this year's Bonsang at the '34th Golden Disc Awards'. During the acceptance speech, members including Baekho thanked their fans for supporting them over the years and asked them "not to worry." Then, at the end of the speech, the group's leader JR addressed their fans with a final remark:

"L.O.V.Es - you can confidently* listen to the music that we've made so far."

In light of the recent 'Unanswered Questions' episode, possible 'sajaegi' (chart manipulation) accusations have surrounded many artists, leading to a state of confusion among fans. Following the speech, netizens commented on the leader's subtle way of reassuring fans by indirectly alluding to such a sensitive issue.

Some netizen comments on various online communities include:



"Oh wow, I'm sure the fans must have been relieved, congrats", "I'm not a fan but it really looks like the leader took the bullet one way or another - very cool", "I was there as a live audience and the reaction from the crowd was insaneee", "I watched this live and I couldn't believe how JR just went for it, on a stage where many sunbae and hoobae artists are also watching".



Furthermore, BTS's RM has also spoken up in regards to 'sajaegi' on the same day during the acceptance speech.



*Alternate translations could include: "with dignity", "pride," etc.

