Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Fans worried after seeing ITZY Lia's slip and fall at '34th Golden Disc Awards'

A fan footage of Lia's risky fall at the '34th Golden Disc Awards' is spreading online.

Following the live ceremony on January 4, fans took to online community forums to share various fantaken videos from the event. In one post, ITZY's Lia is seen falling on stage as the group prepares for the acceptance speech. 

Judging by the video, Lia slips on the black dress of the presenter walking away and hits the floor on her knees. Although there has not been any report of injury, fans later attested that Lia was absent from the artists' zone after the fall. 

In other news, Day 2 of the '34th Golden Disc Awards' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome on January 6. We hope that all future award ceremonies are free of artist injuries!

Andrada2397425 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Ouch I felt it in my knee...hope it wasn't anything serious

2

Blue1250 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Oh shit she fell right on her knee, must have been painful

