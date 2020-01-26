Jo Kwon mourns pet dog Haengeun in touching Instagram update

Jo Kwon is mourning the passing of his pet dog Haengeun.

On January 26 KST, the 2AM leader took to his personal Instagram account to share images of him and his dog, as well as photos taken that day at the dog's memorial.

"2003 - 2020.01.26 05:00 am," he began the caption. "You, who found me with happiness, so I named you Haengeun ['good luck' in Korean]. Thank you so much for having taken care of our family. Loyal dog Haengeun, thank you for talking to each one of us with the glint in your eyes from inside my mother's embrace during the recent holiday. How painful it must have been to not be able to speak. Haengeun, I love you so, so much. Now you are no longer in pain and playing hard in puppy heaven. Let's meet again. I love you, Haengeun."

Meanwhile, fans and friends who follow Jo Kwon's Instagram account (including 2AM's Jinwoon and 2PM's Junho) left a number of supportive comments, including: "Kwon, be strong. Haengeun is sleeping peacefully in a wonderful place," "I'm so, so sorry," and "May Haengeun rest in peace."



