YGX's new R&B artist Blue.D teams up with WINNER's Song Min Ho for romantic 'Nobody' MV

YGX's new female soloist Blue.D has made her debut!

On December 2 KST, the R&B singer released her first single "Nobody," featuring Song Min Ho of WINNER. Prior to her debut, she appeared as a featured vocalist on a number of other artists' tracks, including Song Min Ho's "Um...," GroovyRoom's "This Night," and Eun Ji Won of Sechskies' "I'm On Fire."



"Nobody" is a love song that encompasses the fluttering feelings of falling for someone, missing them when they are gone, and not being able to wait to finally confess. In the video, Blue.D stuns with her unique visuals, singing soulfully as each scene pans out.

Check out the music video for "Nobody" above!