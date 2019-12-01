TXT surprise fans with dance practice version of 'Angel or Devil'

TXT has dropped another dance practice video!

On December 1 KST, the group unveiled the dance practice video for "Angel or Devil" through their official YouTube channel. The track, which appears on their current album 'The Dream Chapter: MAGIC,' is the third single the group is promoting on music shows from the album. They officially released the music video for the song on November 29.

Meanwhile, TXT recently won the 'Best New Male Artist' award at the 2019 'Melon Music Awards' on November 30.

Check out the dance practice video for "Angel or Devil" above!