Sumin and Qim isle come together for Primary's latest single 'Woozoo'

Primary has released another single from his latest album '3-PAKTORY01'!



On December 1 KST, the producer's agency Amoeba Culture dropped the music video for "Woozoo" featuring R&B singer Sumin and rapper Qim Isle. The music video for the song has something of a science fiction theme, with an astronaut floating through space, not quite sure where she is or where she is going.

Meanwhile, Sumin has collaborated with Primary before in the past, appearing as a featured vocalist on the track "I Know" (literal trans.) from his last full-length album 'Shininryu.'

Check out the music video for "Woozoo" above!