TOP Media's new boy group MCND releases dance practice video for pre-debut single 'Top Gang'

TOP Media's upcoming new boy group MCND recently released a special dance practice clip for their pre-debut single, "Top Gang".

This past weekend, MCND appeared on music shows such as KSB2's 'Music Bank' and SBS's 'Inkigayo', showcasing their pre-debut single "Top Gang" for the first time. Now, fans can check out a more detailed version of MCND's "Top Gang" choreography through the members' special dance practice clip, highlighting each member's strengths.

Meanwhile, MCND consist of members Castle J, BIC, Minjae, Huijun, and Win. Members Minjae and Huijun previously appeared as contestants on SBS's 'The Fan', while Win took part in MBC's idol survival program 'Under Nineteen'. Castle J is known to have promoted as a child actor before joining MCND.

Check out MCND's pre-debut single "Top Gang" above, while you wait for the group's official debut some time in 2020!

