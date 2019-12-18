Community users vote for their favorite drama, male character, female character, & drama couple of 2019

From a very brief period of December 14-17, users of the popular online community 'Theqoo' voted for their favorite dramas, male characters, female characters, and drama couples of 2019!

Check out the results below to see if you share some drama faves with your fellow netizens!

Your Favorite Drama of 2019?

1st: 'When The Camellias Bloom'

2nd: 'Extraordinary You'

3rd: 'Hotel Del Luna'

4th: 'Tale of Nokdu'

5th: 'The Fiery Priest'

6th: 'Melo Is My Nature' & 'SKY Castle'

7th: 'The Crowned Clown'

8th: 'At Eighteen' & 'The Light in Your Eyes'

9th: 'Boyfriend' & 'Watcher'

10th: 'Chocolate'



Best Male Character of 2019?

1st: Haru

2nd: Hwang Yong Sik

3rd: Kim Hae Il

4th: Nokdu

5th: Goo Chan Sung

6th: Choi Jun Woo

7th: Kim Dan

8th: Lee Kang

9th: Nam Sun Ho

10th: Kim Jin Hyuk & Cha Eun Ho & Ha Sun

Best Female Character of 2019?

1st: Jang Man Wol

2nd: Dong Baek

3rd: Eun Dan Oh

4th: Dong Joo

5th: Kim Hye Ja

6th: Lee Yeon Seo

7th: Park Kyung Sun & Moon Cha Young

8th: Han Seo Jin & Lee Jung In

9th: Yoo So Woon & Kang Ye Seo

10th: Kim Hye Na & Tanya & Na Jung Sun





Best Couple of 2019?

1st: Dan-Haru ('Extraordinary You')

2nd: Dong-Jeon ('Tale of Nokdu')

3rd: Man-Chan ('Hotel Del Luna')

5th: Ho-Du ('When The Camellias Bloom')

6th: Woo-Yoo ('At Eighteen') & Moon River ('Chocolate')

7th: Dan-Yeon ('Angel's Last Mission: Love')

What was your favorite drama of 2019?