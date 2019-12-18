Community users vote for their favorite drama, male character, female character, & drama couple of 2019

From a very brief period of December 14-17, users of the popular online community 'Theqoo' voted for their favorite dramas, male characters, female characters, and drama couples of 2019!
Check out the results below to see if you share some drama faves with your fellow netizens!
Your Favorite Drama of 2019?
1st: 'When The Camellias Bloom'
2nd: 'Extraordinary You'
3rd: 'Hotel Del Luna'
4th: 'Tale of Nokdu'
5th: 'The Fiery Priest'
6th: 'Melo Is My Nature' & 'SKY Castle'
7th: 'The Crowned Clown'
8th: 'At Eighteen' & 'The Light in Your Eyes'
9th: 'Boyfriend' & 'Watcher'
10th: 'Chocolate'
Best Male Character of 2019?
1st: Haru
2nd: Hwang Yong Sik
3rd: Kim Hae Il
4th: Nokdu
5th: Goo Chan Sung
6th: Choi Jun Woo
7th: Kim Dan
8th: Lee Kang
9th: Nam Sun Ho
10th: Kim Jin Hyuk & Cha Eun Ho & Ha Sun
Best Female Character of 2019?
1st: Jang Man Wol
2nd: Dong Baek
3rd: Eun Dan Oh
4th: Dong Joo
5th: Kim Hye Ja
6th: Lee Yeon Seo
7th: Park Kyung Sun & Moon Cha Young
8th: Han Seo Jin & Lee Jung In
9th: Yoo So Woon & Kang Ye Seo
10th: Kim Hye Na & Tanya & Na Jung Sun
Best Couple of 2019?
1st: Dan-Haru ('Extraordinary You')
2nd: Dong-Jeon ('Tale of Nokdu')
3rd: Man-Chan ('Hotel Del Luna')
5th: Ho-Du ('When The Camellias Bloom')
6th: Woo-Yoo ('At Eighteen') & Moon River ('Chocolate')
7th: Dan-Yeon ('Angel's Last Mission: Love')
What was your favorite drama of 2019?
Log in to comment