The Boyz have dropped their music video for "White"!
In the holiday MV, The Boyz celebrate the winter season by decorating, looking at past memories, and having a cute party. "White" is a cover of first generation girl group Fin.K.L's 1999 hit of the same name,
Watch The Boyz' "White" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
3
1
Posted by1 hour ago
The Boyz celebrate the holidays in 'White' MV
The Boyz have dropped their music video for "White"!
1 274 Share 75% Upvoted
Log in to comment