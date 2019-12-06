3

Music Video
The Boyz celebrate the holidays in 'White' MV

The Boyz have dropped their music video for "White"!

In the holiday MV, The Boyz celebrate the winter season by decorating, looking at past memories, and having a cute party. "White" is a cover of first generation girl group Fin.K.L's 1999 hit of the same name,

Watch The Boyz' "White" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
  

She_her_her577 pts 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

The joy of Christmas has come early with The Boyz celebrating in their own merry way - sooo adorable!!

