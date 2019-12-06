Starship Ent. releases statement on Cosmic Girls' 'Music Bank' safety issues with fans

Starship Entertainment has released a statement on safety issues after the Cosmic Girls recent experience at a 'Music Bank' filming.



On the morning of December 6, fans crowding and competing to take photos of the Cosmic Girls at 'Music Bank' caused some safety issues. According to Starship, the excessive crowding caused a fan to fall over, and one Cosmic Girls' member suffered abrasions. The label's statement is as follows:





"Hello, this is Starship Entertainment.



Earlier today, Cosmic Girls participated in a dry rehearsal for KBS's 'Music Bank'.



In the process of filming and taking photos of the members moving to a different area on location, excessive competition between fans caused one of the people taking photos to fall over. Also in the process, a member of Cosmic Girls suffered minor abrasions.



Our label will be restricting the people involved in the incident from participating in any and all official Cosmic Girls activities as these sorts of actions can cause a big accident. It's Ujung (Cosmic Girls' official fan club) who help to shape Cosmic Girls' image.



We ask that you maintain order in the future, so this situation does not happen again."





In related news, Cosmic girls are currently promoting their new track "As You Wish".