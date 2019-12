JBJ95 have dropped their music video for "Only One".



In the beautiful MV, JBJ95 see time go by surrounded by flowers, and they try to call the one they love. "Only One" is the duo's special holiday single, and it's about wanting to spend with only one person who's taken your heart.



Watch JBJ95's "Only One" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.