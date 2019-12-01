75

32

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BTS's V personally thanks fans through video posted shortly after 2019 'Melon Music Awards'

AKP STAFF

BTS's V recently delivered a special message to the group's fans.

Early on December 1 KST, he took to the group's official social media to share a video of himself, captioned, "[I have an] an always thanksful existence. BTS's V, who was made by Army, is happy."

"Army. Firstly, thank you for making me into such an awesome person," he began the video. "I am still lacking, but I want to remain a person who receives love from Army."


"I will work very hard to always show all of you Army a good image and receive love from you," he continued. "I will show you a new and great image on the stage, so please give me lots of love. Thank you."

Meanwhile, on November 30, BTS won eight awards - including all four daesangs - at the 2019 'Melon Music Awards.'

  1. BTS
  2. V
17 4,272 Share 70% Upvoted

1

lindh32 pts 58 minutes ago 1
58 minutes ago

Always a humble angel 💜

Share

1 more reply

1

vigilante90 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

King Taehyung is babie and humble most person💜

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND