BTS's V personally thanks fans through video posted shortly after 2019 'Melon Music Awards'

BTS's V recently delivered a special message to the group's fans.



Early on December 1 KST, he took to the group's official social media to share a video of himself, captioned, "[I have an] an always thanksful existence. BTS's V, who was made by Army, is happy."



"Army. Firstly, thank you for making me into such an awesome person," he began the video. "I am still lacking, but I want to remain a person who receives love from Army."





"I will work very hard to always show all of you Army a good image and receive love from you," he continued. "I will show you a new and great image on the stage, so please give me lots of love. Thank you."



Meanwhile, on November 30, BTS won eight awards - including all four daesangs - at the 2019 'Melon Music Awards.'