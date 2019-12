Park Ji Hoon is only two days away from making his first comeback as a solo artist!

At midnight on December 2 KST, he released the 'art film' teaser for his upcoming album '360.' In the clip, he is seen outdoors, enjoying the breeze and the smell of flowers. Soft music plays, with the sentence 'You walk my ocean' appearing across the screen.

Meanwhile, '360' is set for release on December 4.

Check out the art film above!