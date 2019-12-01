Upcoming girl group C9 GIRLZ gives fans a closer look at member YeAh

C9 GIRLZ are continuing to tease their debut!

On December 2 at midnight KST, their agency C9 Entertainment dropped a short teaser video featuring member YeAh. In the video, the trainee is all smiles despite being hard at work rehearsing a routine in the agency's practice room along with the other members.

Meanwhile, C9 GIRLZ is an upcoming girl group featuring seven members in total. Similar to labelmate CIX's pre-debut name 'C9 BOYZ,' the group's name is tentative and will be changed closer to their debut.

Check out the video of YeAh above, and stay tuned for more teaser for this exciting debut!