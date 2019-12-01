5

4

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Upcoming girl group C9 GIRLZ gives fans a closer look at member YeAh

AKP STAFF

C9 GIRLZ are continuing to tease their debut!

On December 2 at midnight KST, their agency C9 Entertainment dropped a short teaser video featuring member YeAh. In the video, the trainee is all smiles despite being hard at work rehearsing a routine in the agency's practice room along with the other members. 

Meanwhile, C9 GIRLZ is an upcoming girl group featuring seven members in total. Similar to labelmate CIX's pre-debut name 'C9 BOYZ,' the group's name is tentative and will be changed closer to their debut.

Check out the video of YeAh above, and stay tuned for more teaser for this exciting debut!

  1. misc.
  2. C9 GIRLZ
3 471 Share 56% Upvoted

0

lizasweet-1 pt 11 minutes ago 1
11 minutes ago

I want sex. Looking for a lover for one night. My naked photos are here - http://na.to/lizzafoto

Share

1 more reply

0

coco_puffs-461 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

And the army of darkness marched on! 😏

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND