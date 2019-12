On December 27, MOMOLAND released a teaser for their new single “Thumbs Up”.

In the teaser, the 6 MOMOLAND members are seen wearing the “Work Wear Look”, attracting attention to their “Newtro” (a reinterpretation of vintage and retro design styles) concept.

The single will be released on December 30, 6pm. In the meantime, remembercheck out their new teaser video!