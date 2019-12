Ha Sung Woon is dropping a surprise winter single!





On December 24 at midnight KST, the former Wanna One member revealed a short music video teaser for the song "Returning December Tale" (lit. trans). In the video, various winter scenes play on a vintage television set while Ha Sung Woon's soft vocals can be heard in the background.

The single is set for release on December 25 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teaser above!