Stray Kids are gearing up for their mixtape project!

On December 24 at midnight KST, JYP Entertainment unveiled two teaser images for Stray Kids' mixtape project track "Gone Days." According to the teasers, the track's lyrics and composition were put together by the group's own 3RACHA, with arrangement credits going to rapper Giriboy.

Meanwhile, "Gone Days" is set for release on December 26 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teasers below!