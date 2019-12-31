Dream Note drop 'Dream Wish' teaser clip feat. Lara

3

Dream Note have dropped Lara's teaser clip for 'Dream Wish'.

Dream Note are returning with their third single album 'Dream Wish' in January, and they've been teasing a charming, feminine concept. In the teaser clip above, Lara poses for their single album among flowers.

'Dream Wish' releases on January 8, KST. Stay tuned for more teasers. 

