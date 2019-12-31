Dream Note drop 'Dream Wish' teaser clip feat. Lara

Dream Note have dropped Lara's teaser clip for 'Dream Wish'.
Dream Note are returning with their third single album 'Dream Wish' in January, and they've been teasing a charming, feminine concept. In the teaser clip above, Lara poses for their single album among flowers.
'Dream Wish' releases on January 8, KST. Stay tuned for more teasers.
