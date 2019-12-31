11

HyunA & Dawn to collaborate for special performance at '2019 MBC Music Festival'

HyunA and Dawn are collaborating for a special performance at the '2019 MBC Music Festival' ('2019 MBC Gayo Daejejeon').

On December 31, reports revealed the real-life couple and P Nation labelmates are holding a special joint performance at the '2019 MBC Music Festival', making them the first ever idol couple to perform together at a year-end music festival.

P Nation confirmed, "It's true they're preparing a joint performance for the '2019 MBC Music Festival'. The song will be revealed during the show. Please look forward to it."

The '2019 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' airs on December 31 at 8:55PM KST.

I'm excited to see them as the first ever idol couple to perform together on a music festival!

This would definitely be a legendary moment for kpop!

