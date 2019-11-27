TXT's Taehyun is all devil in 'Angel or Devil' teaser video

TXT's Taehyun is all devil in the group's 'Angel or Devil' teaser video.



Though he starts out as an angel as he cleans off a glass table, it ends up that Taehyun was being a devil in disguise. As previously reported, "Angel or Devil" is a track on TXT's recent album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic', which featured "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" as the title song, and it looks like fans can expect a music video.



Stay tuned for more from TXT, and watch Beomgyu's teaser video, Yeonjun's teaser, Hueningkai's teaser, and Soobin's teaser if you missed them







