Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Sleepy sends a message in 'imFINE' MV

Sleepy is sending a message in his "imFINE" music video!

The track's lyrics seem to reference Sleepy's legal troubles with his agency TS Entertainment as the rapper asks for some comfort though he acts like he's all fine. It's the second song he's released about his current situation following his song "Trouble".

Check out Sleepy's "imFINE" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

