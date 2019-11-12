MAMAMOO say peace in 2nd 'HIP' MV teaser

MAMAMOO have dropped their second music video teaser for "HIP"!



Their lastest MV teaser reveals more of MAMAMOO's choreography and addicting beat for "HIP", and the members end the teaser with peace signs. As previously reported, the girl group is returning with a concept about different universes for their upcoming second full album 'reality in BLACK'.



MAMAMOO's 'HIP' and 'reality in BLACK' drop on November 14 KST. Check out the MV teaser above and the first MV teaser here if you missed it!



