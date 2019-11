EXO have revealed teaser images featuring Chanyeol for their 'Obsession' comeback!



In the teasers for the upcoming album, Chanyeol faces himself as a pink-haired punk and a more serious artist in a black beret. EXO's comeback will feature contrasting concepts with members transforming into their doppelgangers "X-EXO."



Stay tuned for more teasers from EXO!