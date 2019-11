Actress Kim Tae Hee, who recently gave birth to her second daughter, made a surprise appearance in a video uploaded on November 14 for skincare brand Celltrion.

She appeared alongside YouTuber Leo Jay where she participated in unboxing and ASMR. She noted that the broadcast was the first YouTube video she had ever participated in!

Kim Tae Hee is currently being considered for the cast of tvN drama 'Hello Mom'. Check out the unboxing video above!