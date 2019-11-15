Netizens notice that G-Dragon and T.O.P have moved over to Telegram instead of Kakaotalk

Netizens noticed that G-Dragon and T.O.P have moved over to encrypted messaging app Telegram instead of the widely used Korean messaging app Kakaotalk.

Sharp-eyed netizens noticed that the two were now talking on Telegram after T.O.P uploaded a chat from G-Dragon on Instagram. The chat talks about T.O.P receiving a painting that G-Dragon drew. T.O.P jokes that the painting isn't his style and he is going to sell it on a secondhand online shop.

Given the recent 'Burning Sun' scandal and how Kakaotalk messages were how many of the scandals were uncovered, netizens think that using Telegram will be a safer option because it offers encryption and secret chats.

