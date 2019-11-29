5

3

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

J.Y. Park makes traditional rice cake in comical teaser for 'Fever' comeback

AKP STAFF

J.Y. Park has released his third teaser for his new song "Fever"!

The third music video teaser was released on November 29 KST and features the entertainer wearing traditional Korean garments while making rice cake. Next to him, the same woman who appeared in the previous teasers is now wearing a hanbok, dancing and laughing along with him.

Meanwhile, "Fever," which also features solo artist BIBI and rapper SUPERBEE, is set for release on November 30 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the new teaser above!

  1. J.Y. Park
