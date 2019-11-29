19

10

Posted by germainej

'Melon Music Awards 2019' unveils final lineup!

AKP STAFF

The 'Melon Music Awards 2019' has unveiled its final lineup!

For the upcoming awards ceremony, fans can expect ABI6IXITZYN.FlyingThe BoyzKang DanielMAMAMOOBTSJannabiTXTKim Chung Ha, and Heize. On BTS, the 'MMA 2019' previously revealed the group was preparing a performance that will present each member's individuality.

The 'Melon Music Awards 2019' is being held on November 30 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

What do you think of the full lineup?

5

rania41
1 hour ago

Can’t wait for BTS performance!!!!


😀😃😄😁😆

4

kxk
51 minutes ago

I gotta agree that except bts they have a weak lineup this year djdndnnd

