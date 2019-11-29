'Melon Music Awards 2019' unveils final lineup!

The 'Melon Music Awards 2019' has unveiled its final lineup!



For the upcoming awards ceremony, fans can expect ABI6IX, ITZY, N.Flying, The Boyz, Kang Daniel, MAMAMOO, BTS, Jannabi, TXT, Kim Chung Ha, and Heize. On BTS, the 'MMA 2019' previously revealed the group was preparing a performance that will present each member's individuality.



The 'Melon Music Awards 2019' is being held on November 30 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.



What do you think of the full lineup?



