3

1

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

HINAPIA drop 'Drip' choreography practice video

AKP STAFF

HINAPIA have dropped their choreography practice video for "Drip"!

In the dance practice video above, the HINAPIA members go over their powerful and charismatic moves for their debut track. As previously reported, former PRISTIN members Eunwoo, Minkyung (Roa), Kyungwon (Yooha), and Yebin along with new member Bada have reunited for a new start as HINAPIA.

Check out the "Drip" dance practice video above and the MV here if you missed it!


  1. HINAPIA
  2. DRIP
0 271 Share 75% Upvoted
IZ*ONE, X1
Blue House petition started to ban X1 and IZ*ONE
14 hours ago   84   71,624

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND