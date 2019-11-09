HINAPIA drop 'Drip' choreography practice video

HINAPIA have dropped their choreography practice video for "Drip"!



In the dance practice video above, the HINAPIA members go over their powerful and charismatic moves for their debut track. As previously reported, former PRISTIN members Eunwoo, Minkyung (Roa), Kyungwon (Yooha), and Yebin along with new member Bada have reunited for a new start as HINAPIA.



Check out the "Drip" dance practice video above and the MV here if you missed it!





