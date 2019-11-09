N.Flying received inspiration from their friendship on 'Immortal Song'.



On the November 9th episode of the show dedicated to composer Park Geun Tae, N.Flying covered Cho PD and Insooni's 2004 track "My Friend". Yoo Hwe Seung, who had been performing solo on the show, expressed, "I brought my hyungs now," referring to his bandmates.



After watching the performance, Park Geun Tae commented, "The version I just heard is quality enough to be released as a single album on its own." It seems the audience agreed as N.Flying took the final win this episode. Congratulations to N.Flying!



Watch N.Flying's cover and the original by Cho PD and Insooni below.

