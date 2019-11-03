3

INFINITE's Woohyun puts on emotional concert performance in MV for 'When Fall Comes'

INFINITE's Woohyun has released a new solo song to comfort fans while he serves in the military.


"When Fall Comes," which was released on November 3, is the idol's second digital single as a solo artist, and is a self-composed track that he previously performed for fans, but had yet to make an official studio release out of. The music video was shot during his fan meeting at KBS Arena on October 19.


According to the singer, who enlisted in the military last week, he wrote the song to convey the message that he would be waiting for 'Inspirit' [INFINITE's fandom name].


Check out the music video for "When Fall Comes" above!

