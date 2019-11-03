NU'EST wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from DAY6, TXT, WINNER, & more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with MCs MONSTA X's Minhyuk, April's Naeun, and NCT's Jaehyun!

On today's episode, BDC debuted with "Remember Me." WINNER came back with "So So," MONSTA X came back with "Find You," NU'EST returned with "Love Me," TXT returned with "Run Away," DAY6 came back with "Sweet Chaos," VAV returned with "Poison," OnlyOneOf returned with "Sage," Sunny Hill made a comeback with "Nom Nom Nom," and Youngjae returned with "Forever Love."

As for the winner, NU'EST, AKMU, and TXT were this week's nominees. In the end, NU'EST won with their single "Love Me."



Other performers were N.Flying, Ladies' Code, and ONF.



Check out this week's performances below!



COMEBACK: WINNER



COMEBACK: MONSTA X



COMEBACK: NU'EST



COMEBACK: TXT



COMEBACK: DAY6



COMEBACK: VAV

