Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

DKB's 9th member Harry June shows off his athleticism in his introductory film

Brave Entertainment's upcoming boy group DKB would like to introduce fans to their 9th member Harry June, born on January 1, 2004. 

It looks like the newest, 15-year old member of DKB will most likely be a part of the group's maknae line, boasting specialties in freestyle dance and basketball. In his introductory film, Harry June combines his love of both dance and basketball to show off his athleticism as well as youthful passion. 

Stay tuned for more details on DKB's debut, set for January of 2020. 

