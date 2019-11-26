Actor Hyun Woo & actress Pyo Ye Jin break up after approximately a year of dating

On November 27, actress Pyo Ye Jin's label Pan Stars Company released an official statement to the press, announcing her breakup with actor Hyun Woo.

Pan Stars Company relayed, "Actress Pyo Ye Jin recently went through a breakup, the two sides choosing to remain close sunbae-hoobaes. She will do her best to continue showing viewers a good side of her through various productions in the future."

Meanwhile, Pyo Ye Jin and Hyun Woo previously met on the set of KBS2 drama 'The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop'. The couple then admitted to their relationship some time in 2018, dating for approximately a year.

