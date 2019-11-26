9

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

EXO prepare for a dark, cold duel in 'Obsession' MV teaser + EXO vs. X-EXO teaser images

EXO have dropped a dark, ominous MV teaser for their comeback title track "Obsession", in preparation for a direct face-off against their counterparts X-EXO

EXO will be returning this coming November 27 at 6 PM KST with their 6th full album, 'Obsession'. The album contains a total of 10 tracks including "Obsession" in both Korean and English, plus more. In fact, in just a few more hours, EXO will be unveiling the full mystery behind their comeback concept, '#EXODEUX'. 

In the meantime, you can also check out EXO's dramatic group teaser photos, below.

It's too early in the morning for me to process this. The one line from Sehun is enough for now. Can't wait for the whole MV. ❤️

