EXO prepare for a dark, cold duel in 'Obsession' MV teaser + EXO vs. X-EXO teaser images

EXO have dropped a dark, ominous MV teaser for their comeback title track "Obsession", in preparation for a direct face-off against their counterparts X-EXO.

EXO will be returning this coming November 27 at 6 PM KST with their 6th full album, 'Obsession'. The album contains a total of 10 tracks including "Obsession" in both Korean and English, plus more. In fact, in just a few more hours, EXO will be unveiling the full mystery behind their comeback concept, '#EXODEUX'.

In the meantime, you can also check out EXO's dramatic group teaser photos, below.