Dancer Heechan is up next to show off his moves for Brave Entertainment's new boy group DKB

Brave Entertainment's upcoming boy group DKB has unveiled another dancer from the group - Heechan, born on July 31, 1999.

Heechan's introductory profile film captures attention as the idol simply lists dance and choreography as his talents and special skills, without listing any other hobbies or specialties. The DKB member also goes on to showcase powerful, fluid dance moves, which you can watch above.

So far, DKB have introduced members E-chan, D1, Lune, and now Heechan. The boys are set to debut some time in early 2020.