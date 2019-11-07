AOA's Chanmi & ASTRO's Sanha release 'One More Chance' MV teaser for their web drama 'Love Formula 11M'

AOA's Chanmi and ASTRO's Sanha will be collaborating for a lovely duet OST for their upcoming web drama, 'Love Formula 11M'.

The two idols also star as the female and male leads of 'Love Formula 11M', which tells the story of a female university student who was forced to quit soccer due to an injury, and a popular university soccer club star.

Chanmi and Sanha's OST "One More Chance" combines Chanmi's sweet, delicate vocals with Sanha's first attempt at rap. You can listen to a snippet of the OST in the web drama's MV teaser above.

Meanwhile, web drama 'Love Formula 11M' is set to air some time later this year via UHD.